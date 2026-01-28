Left Menu

Tragic Crash Claims Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash near Baramati airport. The accident poses significant implications for the state's political landscape and the future of the NCP. An investigation into visibility and procedural issues during landing is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baramati | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:43 IST
Tragic Crash Claims Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Aircraft
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, 66, along with four others, tragically died in a plane crash on Wednesday near Baramati airport in Pune district. The incident has left a void in the BJP-NCP coalition and raises uncertainties for the Nationalist Congress Party's future.

The aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, was attempting a landing when it crashed, bursting into flames on the runway's edge. Eyewitness accounts detail the plane's instability as it approached the airport, eventually leading to a devastating explosion upon impact.

Authorities, including the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, are investigating the crash, focusing on why visual contact with the runway was lost despite adequate visibility reports. Maharashtra has declared a three-day mourning period in honor of the fallen leader and others affected by the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

