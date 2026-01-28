Left Menu

Italy's Alpine Skiers Pay Tribute at Crans Montana Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Italy's alpine ski team will honor the victims of a deadly fire at the Crans Montana World Cup races. The event comes amidst diplomatic tensions between Italy and Switzerland over the fire investigation. The team aims to focus on sporting achievements while observing tributes to the disaster victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:01 IST
Italy's Alpine Skiers Pay Tribute at Crans Montana Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

The Italian alpine ski team plans to pay homage to victims of a tragic fire during the World Cup races at Crans Montana, according to the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI). The devastating fire earlier this month claimed 40 lives, including six Italians. The racers will display their respect by laying flowers and wearing black arm-bands.

The incident has sparked diplomatic tensions between Italy and Switzerland, with Italy recalling its ambassador due to dissatisfaction over the Swiss investigation into the fire. The ski team, aiming to balance tribute with competition, will participate in a streamlined schedule of races as the opening event for the Milano Cortina Olympics approaches.

In preparation for the Winter Games, the Italian men's ski team, led by skier Giovanni Franzoni, boosts their podium hopes. Meanwhile, international measures include a minute of silence before the races and removal of advertising, respecting those affected by the tragedy. The World Cup races will proceed without additional festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026