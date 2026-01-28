Italy's Alpine Skiers Pay Tribute at Crans Montana Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

The Italian alpine ski team plans to pay homage to victims of a tragic fire during the World Cup races at Crans Montana, according to the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI). The devastating fire earlier this month claimed 40 lives, including six Italians. The racers will display their respect by laying flowers and wearing black arm-bands.

The incident has sparked diplomatic tensions between Italy and Switzerland, with Italy recalling its ambassador due to dissatisfaction over the Swiss investigation into the fire. The ski team, aiming to balance tribute with competition, will participate in a streamlined schedule of races as the opening event for the Milano Cortina Olympics approaches.

In preparation for the Winter Games, the Italian men's ski team, led by skier Giovanni Franzoni, boosts their podium hopes. Meanwhile, international measures include a minute of silence before the races and removal of advertising, respecting those affected by the tragedy. The World Cup races will proceed without additional festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)