India and Canada Forge New Energy Partnerships: Exploring Critical Mineral Investments

India is set to explore investment opportunities in Canada's critical minerals sector, as Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met with his Canadian counterpart. Both countries aim to enhance energy trade, focusing on critical minerals, clean energy, and long-term partnerships, emphasizing the importance of energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:52 IST
India is gearing up to invest in Canada's critical minerals sector, signaling a significant step forward in international energy collaboration. This initiative was revealed by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during discussions with Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson at India Energy Week.

The bilateral talks emphasized the importance of diversifying energy trade, with both nations pledging to enhance the exchange of LNG, LPG, and crude oil. India, keen on critical minerals for its electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy infrastructure, aims to partner with Canada in this domain.

Highlighting the strategic need for secure supplies, the talks underscored the mutual benefits of a sustained partnership. Both countries emphasized clean energy advances, including hydrogen and artificial intelligence applications, reinforcing a vision for stable, reciprocal energy investments and shared innovation in green technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

