Diplomatic Push for Fishermen's Release from Bangladesh

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the union government to diplomatically engage with Bangladesh for the release of nine Vizianagaram fishermen arrested by the Bangladesh Navy. The fishermen accidentally crossed maritime boundaries. Naidu seeks a swift resolution on humanitarian grounds, maintaining coordination with the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:45 IST
In a decisive move to address an international incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the union government to initiate diplomatic measures for the release of nine local fishermen detained by the Bangladesh Navy. The fishermen, hailing from Vizianagaram district, were apprehended after inadvertently straying into Bangladeshi waters.

Naidu, in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting the need for intervention through the Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs. He underscored the incident as a humanitarian concern, advocating for the fishermen's swift and safe release.

The state's Fisheries Minister, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, explained that adverse weather conditions led the fishermen off course during a routine expedition. The Andhra Pradesh government remains in close coordination with the central authorities to expedite the resolution process, supporting the affected families through a critical time.

