Trump's Immigrant Tensions: A City on Edge

President Donald Trump intensifies his warning to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, accusing him of 'playing with fire' as the city resists federal immigration enforcement. Despite signs of de-escalation from the White House, immigration raids in the city continue, adding to the tense atmosphere.

The Trump administration is set for a strategic shift as border czar Tom Homan replaces Gregory Bovino in Minneapolis operations. This move aimed at emphasizing targeted operations does little to soothe community concerns, particularly after the controversial killings of U.S. citizens by federal agents.

Activists report continued aggressive ICE activity, despite official promises of reduced tactics. Meanwhile, political figures like Ilhan Omar face direct attacks, reflecting deepening tensions between local and federal authorities amid renewed calls for policy revisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)