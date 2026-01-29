Starmer and Xi Forge Strong Ties with Breakthroughs on Tariffs and Migration

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping have come closer to fortifying economic and strategic relations during a crucial meeting on Thursday. The discussions centered on boosting trade, easing travel barriers, and addressing migration challenges that affect both nations.

Starmer revealed that significant strides were made on reducing whisky tariffs and enabling visa-free travel to China, marking a positive shift in bilateral ties. They also exchanged critical information on small-boat migration to the UK, highlighting a mutual interest in fortifying security and defense strategies.

Despite the focus on economic growth and cooperation, the subject of former Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai also surfaced during the talks. Starmer noted the discussion was conducted respectfully, underlining the importance of ongoing dialogue between the two countries. His visit aims to stimulate the UK economy by fostering broader business opportunities in China.