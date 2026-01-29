Shashi Tharoor Aligns with Congress Leadership After Constructive Meeting
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, affirming unity within the party after prior reports of discontent. Despite missing a strategy meeting, Tharoor emphasized his satisfaction and alignment with Congress, clearing speculation about potential rifts or candidacy issues.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addressed speculation of discontent with the party leadership after meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. The meeting, held in the Parliament House complex, reportedly lasted over an hour and included constructive discussions, according to Tharoor.
Despite missing a strategic party meeting in Kerala, Tharoor expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, reaffirming his commitment to the party and dismissing any interest in becoming a candidate in the upcoming Kerala polls. He emphasized that his current focus remains on serving his constituents as a Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram.
Recent reports suggested that Tharoor felt sidelined, especially after being overlooked at a recent event by Rahul Gandhi. However, Tharoor clarified post-meeting that all issues have been resolved, quelling rumors of discord within Congress. The session aimed to align strategies for the Kerala assembly elections.
