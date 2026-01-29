Left Menu

Europe's Stand: Self-Respect and Global Order

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addresses the European Parliament, emphasizing Europe's newfound self-respect and commitment to a rules-based global order. He advocates for a stronger NATO and highlights recent European unity against U.S. tariff threats following tensions with President Trump. The speech marks a pivotal stance for European cooperation and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:14 IST
Europe's Stand: Self-Respect and Global Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has asserted Europe's newfound self-respect and its role in upholding a rules-based global order. Speaking before the German Parliament on Thursday, Merz called for a fortified NATO within Europe while promoting cooperation with the United States.

Following a tense standoff with President Donald Trump over tariffs and Greenland, Merz underlined the strengthened resolve of European leaders to maintain their values and power. Highlighting recent global dynamics, he stated that a world of great powers was emerging, one in which Europe must actively participate.

In the wake of escalating tensions, European Union unity against tariff intimidation has been evident, Merz noted, with Europe signing significant trade deals and preparing for further reforms. His remarks stressed the collective European response to external pressures, underscoring the continent's strategic economic and political stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026