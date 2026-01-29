Europe's Stand: Self-Respect and Global Order

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has asserted Europe's newfound self-respect and its role in upholding a rules-based global order. Speaking before the German Parliament on Thursday, Merz called for a fortified NATO within Europe while promoting cooperation with the United States.

Following a tense standoff with President Donald Trump over tariffs and Greenland, Merz underlined the strengthened resolve of European leaders to maintain their values and power. Highlighting recent global dynamics, he stated that a world of great powers was emerging, one in which Europe must actively participate.

In the wake of escalating tensions, European Union unity against tariff intimidation has been evident, Merz noted, with Europe signing significant trade deals and preparing for further reforms. His remarks stressed the collective European response to external pressures, underscoring the continent's strategic economic and political stance.

