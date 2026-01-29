Vijay's Father Urges Congress for Tamil Nadu Alliance

S A Chandrasekhar, father of renowned actor and politician Vijay, has called on the Congress party to establish an electoral alliance with his son's political group, TVK, to rejuvenate its historic stature in Tamil Nadu.

His remarks came after attending a wedding in Tiruvarur, where he hinted at TVK's willingness to extend support to the Congress in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Chandrasekhar emphasized Congress's storied past and suggested that Vijay and TVK are prepared to back the party to help it regain its past glory, leaving the next move to Congress.

