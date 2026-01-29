Left Menu

Vijay's Father Urges Congress for Tamil Nadu Alliance

S A Chandrasekhar, father of actor and politician Vijay, has urged the Congress party to partner with his son's political party, TVK, to reclaim its prominence in Tamil Nadu. He expressed this during a visit to Tiruvarur, suggesting TVK's potential support for Congress in the state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:47 IST
S A Chandrasekhar, father of renowned actor and politician Vijay, has called on the Congress party to establish an electoral alliance with his son's political group, TVK, to rejuvenate its historic stature in Tamil Nadu.

His remarks came after attending a wedding in Tiruvarur, where he hinted at TVK's willingness to extend support to the Congress in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Chandrasekhar emphasized Congress's storied past and suggested that Vijay and TVK are prepared to back the party to help it regain its past glory, leaving the next move to Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

