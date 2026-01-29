Unity in Action: Tharoor and Congress Resolve Differences Ahead of Kerala Polls
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to resolve grievances, signaling unity ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls. Following constructive discussions, Tharoor expressed satisfaction, dismissing rumors regarding his interest in being a candidate. The meeting marks a crucial step for Congress in reclaiming power in Kerala.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met with party figures Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, signaling a resolution of differences before the significant Kerala Assembly polls.
The meeting, which took place in Kharge's chamber at Parliament House, lasted nearly two hours and resulted in Tharoor expressing satisfaction with the discussions.
This development comes as Congress aims to recapture power in Kerala, emphasizing unity within the senior party ranks and dismissing rumors about Tharoor's ambitions of a candidacy role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ASEAN Navigates Regional Challenges: Myanmar Elections, South China Sea Tensions, and Border Disputes
Had very good, constructive, positive discussion with Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi: Shashi Tharoor.
All is good, we are moving together on the same page: Shashi Tharoor after meeting Kharge, Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi Meets DMK's Kanimozhi: Seat-Sharing Talks for TN Election Continue
CPI(M) and Janata Unnayan Party Hint at Possible Tie-up Ahead of West Bengal Elections