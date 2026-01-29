Unity in Action: Tharoor and Congress Resolve Differences Ahead of Kerala Polls

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met with party figures Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, signaling a resolution of differences before the significant Kerala Assembly polls.

The meeting, which took place in Kharge's chamber at Parliament House, lasted nearly two hours and resulted in Tharoor expressing satisfaction with the discussions.

This development comes as Congress aims to recapture power in Kerala, emphasizing unity within the senior party ranks and dismissing rumors about Tharoor's ambitions of a candidacy role.

