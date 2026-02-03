Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Battle Over Naravane's Unpublished Memoir

In the Lok Sabha, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi faced intense opposition when he attempted to cite former army chief M M Naravane's unpublished memoir. The confrontation led to multiple adjournments as the Congress and BJP clashed over the alleged misleading of the House regarding the 2020 India-China conflict.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, faced a stormy session in the Lok Sabha as he tried to introduce content from an unpublished memoir by ex-army chief M M Naravane.

The article related to the 2020 India-China conflict, and sparked a strong reaction from the treasury benches, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Despite Speaker Om Birla's disallowance of the issue, Gandhi, bolstered by opposition support, persisted, resulting in multiple adjournments as tensions flared.

