Rahul Gandhi's Battle Over Naravane's Unpublished Memoir

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, faced a stormy session in the Lok Sabha as he tried to introduce content from an unpublished memoir by ex-army chief M M Naravane.

The article related to the 2020 India-China conflict, and sparked a strong reaction from the treasury benches, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Despite Speaker Om Birla's disallowance of the issue, Gandhi, bolstered by opposition support, persisted, resulting in multiple adjournments as tensions flared.

(With inputs from agencies.)