Y Khemchand Singh: A New Era for Manipur

Y Khemchand Singh is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur, succeeding N Biren Singh. Under his leadership, Manipur aims to embrace peace and development. The announcement follows Singh's successful claim to form a government, ending the President's Rule imposed after ethnic tensions escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:21 IST
Y Khemchand Singh is poised to take office as the new chief minister of Manipur, a move expected to bring a fresh phase of peace and governance to the region. His swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 6 PM on Wednesday at Lok Bhavan, according to the state BJP's announcement.

The event marks a significant transition in Manipur's political landscape, coming after Singh's strategic claim to govern the state. Manipur has been under President's Rule since February of the previous year, following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh amidst controversy over ethnic violence handling.

Singh's appointment is supported by a notable delegation, including figures from Kuki-Zo majority areas. The BJP's confidence in Singh's leadership reflects hopes for stability and development in Manipur, signaling a promising trajectory for the state's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

