Steenhuisen Steps Down: DA's Leadership Transition Amidst Crisis

In a notable political development, John Steenhuisen, the leader of South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA), revealed on Wednesday that he would opt out of the re-election battle in April. Instead, he intends to concentrate on his responsibilities as the agriculture minister.

Steenhuisen, who has commanded the pro-business DA since 2019, has been actively managing the country's response to a severe foot-and-mouth disease crisis. The DA, after a significant electoral success in 2024, formed part of the coalition government after the African National Congress lost its majority for the first time since apartheid ended.

Although Steenhuisen faced allegations of financial misconduct, a party probe found no wrongdoing. As he steps down, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is speculated to be a leading candidate for party leadership.