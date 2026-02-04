Temples attacked during Cong rule in Telangana: BJP prez Nitin Nabin.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Temples attacked during Cong rule in Telangana: BJP prez Nitin Nabin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP President Accuses Telangana Government of Appeasement Politics
Announcements of high speed rail corridors, turmeric board shows Centre's commitment to Telangana's development: Nitin Nabin.
AIADMK's Promises: Transformative Schemes for Social Security and Cultural Heritage
BJP Accuses Telangana Government of Appeasement Politics
No difference between BRS and Cong govts. Promises made to women not fulfilled, says BJP prez Nitin Nabin in Telangana.