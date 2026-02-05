Left Menu

Manipur's New Leadership Takes Charge as Assembly Session Begins

The Manipur assembly opens a new session following Yumnam Khemchand Singh's swearing-in as chief minister. The development comes after President's Rule was lifted, ending months of unrest. Singh's first cabinet meeting, attended by key officials, marked the start of collective governance in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-02-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:26 IST
Manipur's New Leadership Takes Charge as Assembly Session Begins
  • Country:
  • India

A new session of the Manipur assembly is set to commence on Thursday, one day after Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the state's chief minister. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called for the seventh meeting of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly at 4 PM, according to an official statement.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh became the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, succeeding N Biren Singh, who resigned last year amid ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities. This unrest led to the imposition of President's Rule, which was recently lifted, allowing Singh to assume office.

On Wednesday night, the state government held its first cabinet meeting at the chief minister's bungalow. Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho, and newly appointed ministers Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh participated. An official release highlighted the meeting as the start of collective decision-making and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

 India
2
UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

 Global
3
Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

 Saudi Arabia
4
India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026