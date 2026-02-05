Manipur's New Leadership Takes Charge as Assembly Session Begins

A new session of the Manipur assembly is set to commence on Thursday, one day after Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the state's chief minister. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called for the seventh meeting of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly at 4 PM, according to an official statement.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh became the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, succeeding N Biren Singh, who resigned last year amid ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities. This unrest led to the imposition of President's Rule, which was recently lifted, allowing Singh to assume office.

On Wednesday night, the state government held its first cabinet meeting at the chief minister's bungalow. Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho, and newly appointed ministers Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh participated. An official release highlighted the meeting as the start of collective decision-making and governance.

