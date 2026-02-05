Left Menu

Treasury Secretary Endorses Trump's Credit Card Interest Plan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expressed support for President Trump's initiative to cap credit card interest rates at 10% for one year. Although Trump announced the plan, he has yet to detail its implementation or how compliance will be ensured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:26 IST
Treasury Secretary Endorses Trump's Credit Card Interest Plan
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday endorsed President Donald Trump's proposal to impose a temporary cap on credit card interest rates. Speaking at a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Bessent expressed full support for Trump's call to limit interest rates to 10% for one year.

Trump announced the interest rate cap last month, suggesting it commence on January 20. However, he has not yet provided concrete details regarding the plan's execution or the measures that will be taken to ensure credit card companies' compliance.

The proposed cap has raised questions about its practical implications and effectiveness, with observers waiting for clarity on the administration's plans to introduce and enforce this financial policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
2
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
3
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
4
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026