Omar Abdullah Urges End to UT-with-Assembly System in Jammu and Kashmir

In an impassioned appeal, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate the cumbersome Union Territory-with-Assembly system in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking in the assembly, Abdullah criticized the hybrid governance model, asserting it undermines effective administration.

Highlighting the challenges of working in such a system, Abdullah questioned the frequent transfer of key officials, including the finance secretary, which complicates budget preparation. He described the model as a betrayal of the people's mandate, urging for either a full Union Territory or complete statehood with an assembly.

Despite the frustrations, Abdullah expressed hope for imminent approval of the long-awaited Business Rules by the lieutenant governor. Adoption of these rules, he said, is vital for clarifying governance operations until Jammu and Kashmir fully regains statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)