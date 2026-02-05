Omar Abdullah Urges End to UT-with-Assembly System in Jammu and Kashmir
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish the Union Territory-with-Assembly system for Jammu and Kashmir. He argued that this hybrid model hampers governance and is a betrayal of the people's mandate. Abdullah anticipates the approval of the Business Rules soon to ease governance challenges.
- Country:
- India
In an impassioned appeal, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate the cumbersome Union Territory-with-Assembly system in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking in the assembly, Abdullah criticized the hybrid governance model, asserting it undermines effective administration.
Highlighting the challenges of working in such a system, Abdullah questioned the frequent transfer of key officials, including the finance secretary, which complicates budget preparation. He described the model as a betrayal of the people's mandate, urging for either a full Union Territory or complete statehood with an assembly.
Despite the frustrations, Abdullah expressed hope for imminent approval of the long-awaited Business Rules by the lieutenant governor. Adoption of these rules, he said, is vital for clarifying governance operations until Jammu and Kashmir fully regains statehood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Centre's generous help to Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar in assembly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi taunts Congress; says it only imagines projects, has nothing to do with implementation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Malaysia on February 7 and 8: MEA.
Clarifying Governance in Jammu and Kashmir: Awaiting Business Rules