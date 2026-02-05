Left Menu

Congress Aims for Leadership: Chandrapur Mayoral Race Heats Up

Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and MP Pratibha Dhanorkar have reached a consensus over candidates for mayor and deputy mayor in Chandrapur following a split civic poll result. The party has support to form coalitions, with mayoral elections scheduled for February 10.

Chandrapur/Nagpur | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:54 IST
In Chandrapur, a consensus has been reached within Congress factions led by Vijay Wadettiwar and MP Pratibha Dhanorkar regarding candidates for the mayor and deputy mayor positions. This comes after a split verdict in the civic polls, where Congress secured 27 out of 66 seats, fueling competition with the BJP, which won 23 seats.

With the mayoral elections slated for February 10, Congress appears poised to solidify its standing. Rajesh Adur is now the Congress group leader, and the decision on the mayoral candidate will involve MP Dhanorkar. Meanwhile, Vasantrao Deshmukh has filed for the deputy mayor post, highlighting the party's internal unity.

Chandrapur's political scene sees an array of players, including the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Janvikas Sena Party, filing nominations. However, Congress has already secured backing from Janvikas and BSP, bringing their coalition strength to 32 corporators. Party officials express confidence in clinching both positions.

