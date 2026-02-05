UPPL's Ambitious Electoral Strategy: A Full Contest in Bodoland and Strategic Talks with BJP

In a strategic move, Pramod Boro, the Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council and President of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), has declared that his party intends to contest all seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region during the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, alongside a few key constituencies outside the region. This decision underscores what Boro described as a clear 'public opinion in favor' of their entry into the electoral race.

Speaking with ANI, Boro emphasized the party's openness to forming alliances, including with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), yet highlighted their readiness to vie independently if the situation demands. 'We are open for alliances and discussions are ongoing with various political parties,' Boro stated.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has also begun its preparations for the state elections by constituting the State Election Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi leading as Chairman. This move is part of Congress's strategy to challenge the incumbent BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the anticipated elections later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)