Left Menu

UPPL's Ambitious Electoral Strategy: A Full Contest in Bodoland and Strategic Talks with BJP

UPPL President Pramod Boro announces a full contest in the Bodoland Territorial Region and selected areas outside for the Assam Assembly elections. While open to alliances, especially with BJP, UPPL prepares for independent contesting. Concurrently, Congress forms a State Election Committee led by Gaurav Gogoi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:34 IST
UPPL's Ambitious Electoral Strategy: A Full Contest in Bodoland and Strategic Talks with BJP
United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Pramod Boro, the Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council and President of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), has declared that his party intends to contest all seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region during the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, alongside a few key constituencies outside the region. This decision underscores what Boro described as a clear 'public opinion in favor' of their entry into the electoral race.

Speaking with ANI, Boro emphasized the party's openness to forming alliances, including with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), yet highlighted their readiness to vie independently if the situation demands. 'We are open for alliances and discussions are ongoing with various political parties,' Boro stated.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has also begun its preparations for the state elections by constituting the State Election Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi leading as Chairman. This move is part of Congress's strategy to challenge the incumbent BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the anticipated elections later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

 India
2
UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

 Global
3
Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

 Saudi Arabia
4
India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026