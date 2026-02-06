Left Menu

BRS's Sravan Kumar Demands 15% Budget for Education Amid Political Tensions in Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar urges the Telangana government to allocate 15% of its budget to education. Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy criticizes the BJP for shielding corrupt BRS leaders while challenging them over the alleged Kaleshwaram project scam amid ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:24 IST
BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar has called on the Telangana government to allocate 15% of its budget to the education sector, criticizing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for failing to implement any substantial policies in his two years of tenure. Kumar voiced his demands and concerns during a roundtable conference organized by the Child Rights Protection Forum and the MV Foundation, which highlighted the declining standards in Telangana's education system.

In conversation with ANI, Kumar emphasized the need for the government to fulfill its electoral promises from the 2023 elections, which include increased funding for education. He noted that the Education department, overseen by the Chief Minister, has not prioritized policy development, pointing to a lack of action over the past two years.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched an offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of protecting BRS leaders embroiled in corruption by accepting 'protection money'. Addressing a gathering in Karimnagar, Reddy challenged the BJP to demonstrate their integrity by ensuring the arrest of BRS leaders K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao before the upcoming local elections, especially concerning the Kaleshwaram irrigation project controversy. He further criticized the BJP's success in Telangana's parliamentary elections, attributing their wins to covert support from the BRS.

