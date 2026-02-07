Left Menu

Major Drug Trafficking Network Busted Across Five States

The Delhi Police apprehended seven individuals involved in a large-scale drug trafficking operation spanning five states. Approximately 48 kg of psychotropic substances worth over Rs 50 crore were seized. Investigations revealed the network's operations, leading to multiple arrests and ongoing efforts to identify further members and suppliers.

The Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a substantial drug trafficking network that spanned across five states with the arrest of seven suspects. The operation led to the recovery of around 48 kg of psychotropic substances, valued at over Rs 50 crore in the black market, authorities reported Saturday.

The illicit syndicate procured raw materials to manufacture psychotropic drugs, supplying the banned substances for illegal sale without prescriptions. A series of coordinated actions unraveled their operations from local distributors to interstate dealers across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

Investigations were initiated last September following a tip-off about a significant consignment of psychotropic drugs. Initial captures revealed a larger network, prompting nationwide raids and seizures. Efforts continue to unearth additional members and trace the distribution chain.

