Political Turmoil and Ethnic Strife: The Power Struggle in Manipur

Normalcy is gradually returning to Manipur's Churachandpur district after days of unrest sparked by a new government coalition involving BJP legislators from the Kuki-Zo, Hmar, and Meitei communities. The protests erupted following the swearing-in of Nemcha Kipgen as deputy chief minister, fueling ethnic tensions in the strife-hit state.

The demonstrations primarily affected the Tuibong to Kangvai stretch in Churachandpur town, with business activities resuming in most parts. However, some shops in Tuibong remained closed, reflecting lingering unease. Additional security forces have been deployed to ensure peace and prevent further incidents as residents adapt to the new political landscape.

Amid the unrest, the Zomi Council has urged for expedited political talks, emphasizing the accountability of the Kuki, Zomi, and Hmar MLAs in forming the government. The appeals for a separate administrative unit by Kuki-Zo groups and ongoing resolutions seek to address the divisions further exacerbated by the ethnic violence in May 2023.

