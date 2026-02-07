Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress: 'Disruptive Appeasement' Accusations in Kerala

The BJP criticized Congress for considering support from Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala elections, labeling it 'disruptive appeasement.' The BJP warns that this alliance marks a dangerous policy shift, urging Kerala citizens to oppose Congress’s alleged short-term political motives with communal groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:03 IST
BJP Slams Congress: 'Disruptive Appeasement' Accusations in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the Congress for its readiness to accept support from the Jamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, dubbing the move as 'disruptive appeasement' politics.

Reacting to remarks by Congress leader V D Satheesan, the BJP alleged that the Congress and its allies are engaging in a dangerous appeasement policy. They claim this approach could lead to a serious crisis in Kerala, given the communal ideology promoted by Jamaat-e-Islami, which supposedly advocates for India as an Islamic state.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted that the Congress's willingness to align with Jamaat-e-Islami reflects short-term political gains at the state's expense. Trivedi emphasized the need for Kerala's populace to unite against this perceived threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
2
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
3
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026