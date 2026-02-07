BJP Slams Congress: 'Disruptive Appeasement' Accusations in Kerala

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the Congress for its readiness to accept support from the Jamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, dubbing the move as 'disruptive appeasement' politics.

Reacting to remarks by Congress leader V D Satheesan, the BJP alleged that the Congress and its allies are engaging in a dangerous appeasement policy. They claim this approach could lead to a serious crisis in Kerala, given the communal ideology promoted by Jamaat-e-Islami, which supposedly advocates for India as an Islamic state.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted that the Congress's willingness to align with Jamaat-e-Islami reflects short-term political gains at the state's expense. Trivedi emphasized the need for Kerala's populace to unite against this perceived threat.

