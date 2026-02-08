Controversy Erupts as Assam CM Faces Criticism for 'Baseless' Allegations

The opposition Congress criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday regarding his controversial and unsubstantiated statements about Gaurav Gogoi's alleged connections with Pakistan. Congress leaders at both national and state levels rallied around Gogoi, accusing Sarma of undermining the dignity of the Chief Minister's office.

Jitendra Singh, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Assam, described Sarma's allegations as both baseless and personal, emphasizing the history of dignity and respect that the Gogoi family extended towards Sarma. The controversy continued as a previously established Special Investigation Team (SIT) showed significant limitations in substantiating the Chief Minister's claims.

The Assam police's SIT report, presented in a February 17, 2025 press conference, failed to substantiate the alleged links, leading various Congress leaders to term the press event and the allegations as a failure. Former MP Ripun Bora questioned the timing and validity of Sarma's accusations, suggesting they lacked credible foundations and further criticized Sarma's handling of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)