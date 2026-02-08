Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Assam CM Faces Criticism for 'Baseless' Allegations

The Congress has criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his unproven claims about Gaurav Gogoi's alleged connections with Pakistan. National and state Congress leaders defended Gogoi, accusing Sarma of diminishing the CM's office dignity. Despite forming an SIT, no substantial evidence has been provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:50 IST
Controversy Erupts as Assam CM Faces Criticism for 'Baseless' Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday regarding his controversial and unsubstantiated statements about Gaurav Gogoi's alleged connections with Pakistan. Congress leaders at both national and state levels rallied around Gogoi, accusing Sarma of undermining the dignity of the Chief Minister's office.

Jitendra Singh, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Assam, described Sarma's allegations as both baseless and personal, emphasizing the history of dignity and respect that the Gogoi family extended towards Sarma. The controversy continued as a previously established Special Investigation Team (SIT) showed significant limitations in substantiating the Chief Minister's claims.

The Assam police's SIT report, presented in a February 17, 2025 press conference, failed to substantiate the alleged links, leading various Congress leaders to term the press event and the allegations as a failure. Former MP Ripun Bora questioned the timing and validity of Sarma's accusations, suggesting they lacked credible foundations and further criticized Sarma's handling of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Diplomacy: Resolving the T20 World Cup Standoff

Cricket Diplomacy: Resolving the T20 World Cup Standoff

 Pakistan
2
Unraveling the Mystery: Teen's Tragic Death Sparks Investigation

Unraveling the Mystery: Teen's Tragic Death Sparks Investigation

 India
3
Outrage Erupts Over Objectionable Video Circulating on Social Media

Outrage Erupts Over Objectionable Video Circulating on Social Media

 India
4
Justice for Ankita: Uncovering the 'VIP' Involved in Her Murder

Justice for Ankita: Uncovering the 'VIP' Involved in Her Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026