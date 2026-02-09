Relentless Seahawks Defense Secures Super Bowl Victory
The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX with a commanding defense and dynamic offense, marking their second championship. Kenneth Walker III was named MVP. Sam Darnold's notable career turnaround includes this victory. The Seahawks' defense dominated, limiting the Patriots' scoring opportunities.
The Seattle Seahawks emerged victorious in Super Bowl LX, overpowering the New England Patriots 29-13. Their win was marked by a relentless defense and a potent offense, denying the Patriots a historic seventh championship.
Kenneth Walker III, with his impressive 135 rushing yards, won the MVP title. The Seahawks' defense consistently disrupted the Patriots, sacking quarterback Drake Maye six times and leading the game with a strong defensive front.
Sam Darnold's exceptional performance, including a TD pass to AJ Barner, underscored a remarkable late-career resurgence, earning him a place among greats like Tom Brady. The Seahawks' defense ensured the Patriots couldn't recover, sealing a triumphant end to their championship quest.
