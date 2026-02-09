Left Menu

Naidu's Strategic Delhi Visit: Lobbying for Progress

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu plans to visit New Delhi to meet with key union ministers. Naidu aims to discuss various state projects and the release of funds with leaders including Amit Shah, C R Patil, and Nirmala Sitharaman. His visit concludes on Tuesday.

In a strategic move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit New Delhi. The goal of the visit is to meet with senior union ministers to discuss critical state projects and secure necessary funds.

Naidu's agenda includes meetings with prominent leaders such as Amit Shah, C R Patil, and Nirmala Sitharaman. He aims to advocate for the progress and financial backing of state projects. Discussions with ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be pivotal.

The visit underscores the importance of federal cooperation for regional development. Naidu's itinerary concludes with a return to Amaravati scheduled for Tuesday evening.

