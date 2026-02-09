Left Menu

Controversial Video Sparks Tensions: Owaisi vs. Sarma

Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a contentious video. The clip reportedly showed Sarma firing a gun at individuals, potentially inciting communal unrest. Owaisi accuses Sarma of fostering religious discord through inflammatory actions and speeches.

In a developing controversy that has stirred political and communal tensions, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a formal complaint with the authorities against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The conflict arose following the release of a potentially inflammatory video on social media by the Assam BJP, which has since been removed.

The now-deleted video purportedly depicted Sarma firing a gun at individuals who appeared to be Muslims, sparking outrage from Owaisi and raising serious allegations. The Hyderabad MP accused the Chief Minister of engaging in "deliberate and malicious acts" designed to foment religious enmity and disturb national unity.

The incident has reignited discussions about the consequences of inflammatory political rhetoric, with Owaisi asserting that Sarma has persistently aimed at the Muslim community through various media and public statements. The complaint calls for legal action against Sarma, posing a significant challenge to communal harmony and national integration.

