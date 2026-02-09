De Leede Calls for More Exposure for Associate Nations in Cricket
Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede emphasizes the importance of associate cricket nations playing against top teams outside World Cups. Ahead of their T20 World Cup matches against Namibia and India, De Leede highlights the challenge of facing powerful teams and the necessity for consistent competitive exposure.
Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede underscored the challenges posed by facing powerful cricket teams like India as his team prepares for upcoming T20 World Cup fixtures. De Leede, ahead of matches against Namibia and India, stressed that associate nations deserve more opportunities outside of World Cups to enhance their cricket skills.
Following a hard-fought loss to Pakistan, De Leede reflected on the competitive nature of associate teams, citing the Netherlands' promising start in the tournament. He acknowledged the squad's excitement and readiness to tackle giants like India but emphasized the need for consistent matches against top-tier teams beyond major tournaments.
De Leede also pointed to a lack of game awareness as a pivotal reason for their loss to Pakistan, despite early match advantages. Citing mental strength and tactical adaptability as areas for improvement, he highlighted that real progress for associate nations lies in playing more matches at an international level, outside the constraints of World Cup events.
