Sharad Pawar Hospitalized: Stable After Chest Infection Diagnosis
Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party, was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune following a chest infection. The 85-year-old's vital signs are stable, and he is under observation. His hospitalization follows recent exertions and emotional stress from a family bereavement.
Sharad Pawar, the 85-year-old president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune due to a chest infection. Doctors have reported that his health condition remains stable.
Pawar was brought to the hospital from Baramati after experiencing breathing difficulties and a persistent cough. According to medical reports, a CT scan revealed an infection in his chest.
The politician's hospitalization comes in the wake of his nephew Ajit Pawar's recent death, adding emotional stress to his already busy schedule. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his good wishes, acknowledging the toll recent events may have taken on Pawar's health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
