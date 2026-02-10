Left Menu

Opposition Calls for Speaker Om Birla's Removal Amidst House Controversy

A group of 120 opposition MPs submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, seeking to move a resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla from office. The notice was sparked by Birla's actions of not allowing opposition leaders to speak and suspending eight MPs. The notice is under examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Speaker Om Birla faces the possibility of being removed from his office after 120 opposition MPs submitted a notice against him. The opposition alleges that Birla restricted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other voices during the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Critics also accuse Birla of suspending eight MPs, leading to the unprecedented move. The Congress, Samajwadi Party, and DMK are at the forefront of this motion, with Congress MP K Suresh playing a key role in its submission to the Lok Sabha secretariat.

The notice, however, lacks the backing of TMC MPs. Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh has been tasked with examining the notice and ensuring adherence to parliamentary rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

