Supreme Court Permits Meeting with Imran Khan in Jail
Pakistan's Supreme Court authorized PTI lawyer Salman Safdar to meet imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and report on his living conditions. Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023, following a corruption conviction. The court emphasized the report should focus solely on his living environment.
Pakistan's Supreme Court has granted permission for a lawyer from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to visit former Prime Minister Imran Khan in prison. The visit aims to assess and report on Khan's living conditions while incarcerated.
Imran Khan, aged 73, has been held at Adiala Jail since August 5, 2023, following his arrest on corruption charges. The court, comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, directed PTI counsel Salman Safdar to serve as amicus curiae and file a detailed report.
Chief Justice Afridi has emphasized that the report should exclusively address the living conditions within the jail. Previous requests to meet Khan, halted to prevent political exploitation, have been denied. The court has scheduled further proceedings for February 12.
