Raj Thackeray Slams Mohan Bhagwat Over Language Remarks
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray criticizes RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on language activism, arguing it affects multiple states. He claims RSS events attract people due to fear, not admiration. BJP refutes his remarks, highlighting regional linguistic pride while promoting dialogue over conflict.
- Country:
- India
Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president, openly criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent comments, suggesting that language activism is akin to a 'disease'. He asserted that many Indian states engage in such activism, challenging Bhagwat's view and sparking a conversation on linguistic identity.
Thackeray argued that attendees of RSS events were motivated by fear of the Modi government, rather than genuine support for Bhagwat. Dismissing these claims, the BJP emphasized that people willingly participate in RSS activities. Meanwhile, other leaders called for a balanced view on linguistic pride and national unity.
Addressing Bhagwat's statements, BJP representatives, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, defended the RSS stance. They highlighted the importance of regional languages while underlining the need for peaceful coexistence among diverse linguistic groups. Thackeray, in contrast, urged political parties not to exploit language issues for divisive politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Annamalai Slams DMK Over TNPSC Exam Cancellation
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Inquiry into Telangana Candidate's Alleged Suicide
Maharashtra Legislature's Crucial Budget Session Amidst Political Changes
Pilot Challenges BJP Over Memoir Muzzle
Maharashtra Politics: Language and Identity Clash at RSS Event