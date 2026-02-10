Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Slams Mohan Bhagwat Over Language Remarks

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray criticizes RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on language activism, arguing it affects multiple states. He claims RSS events attract people due to fear, not admiration. BJP refutes his remarks, highlighting regional linguistic pride while promoting dialogue over conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:40 IST
Raj Thackeray Slams Mohan Bhagwat Over Language Remarks
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president, openly criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent comments, suggesting that language activism is akin to a 'disease'. He asserted that many Indian states engage in such activism, challenging Bhagwat's view and sparking a conversation on linguistic identity.

Thackeray argued that attendees of RSS events were motivated by fear of the Modi government, rather than genuine support for Bhagwat. Dismissing these claims, the BJP emphasized that people willingly participate in RSS activities. Meanwhile, other leaders called for a balanced view on linguistic pride and national unity.

Addressing Bhagwat's statements, BJP representatives, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, defended the RSS stance. They highlighted the importance of regional languages while underlining the need for peaceful coexistence among diverse linguistic groups. Thackeray, in contrast, urged political parties not to exploit language issues for divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Scrutiny: Telecom Giants Questioned Over Capitol Attack Data Collection

Senate Scrutiny: Telecom Giants Questioned Over Capitol Attack Data Collecti...

 Global
2
Omar Abdullah's Concerns Over India-US Trade Deal: Impact on J&K Farmers

Omar Abdullah's Concerns Over India-US Trade Deal: Impact on J&K Farmers

 India
3
Major Heroin Bust at Ahmedabad Airport

Major Heroin Bust at Ahmedabad Airport

 India
4
Baku-Washington Pact: A New Era of Strategic Cooperation

Baku-Washington Pact: A New Era of Strategic Cooperation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026