Political Turmoil: No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Opposition parties have initiated a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of partisan conduct. The move, supported by several parties, demands his removal under Article 94C of the Constitution. The BJP criticized the motion, linking it to political motives against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.
In a significant political development, opposition parties have commenced proceedings to oust Om Birla from his position as Lok Sabha Speaker, citing his alleged partisan behavior. The matter escalated as Congress leaders and their allies submitted a formal notice under constitutional provisions.
The move, backed by 118 MPs across various parties, including Congress and DMK, accuses Birla of false claims and stifling opposition voices, notably preventing Rahul Gandhi from completing his speech. BJP has rebuked the motion, associating it with an agenda to target the party and its leaders.
The history of no-confidence motions shows similar challenges faced by past Speakers, with Articles 94C and 96 of the Constitution providing checks and balances. This current motion is slated for discussion after the parliamentary recess, with the political arena closely watching the developments.
