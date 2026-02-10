Left Menu

BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Unpublished Memoir Incident

The BJP has demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi after the former Army chief General M M Naravane shared a clarification that his memoir hasn't been published yet. The BJP accused Gandhi of misleading the Lok Sabha and compromising national security by using an unpublished book as evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:13 IST
BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Unpublished Memoir Incident
memoir
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has heightened its demands for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to issue an apology, after General Manoj Mukund Naravane, the former Army chief, publicly stated that his memoir titled ''Four Stars of Destiny'' remains unpublished. The clarification was shared on social media, aligning with a statement from Penguin Random House India, which holds exclusive rights to the memoir.

At the heart of the controversy is Gandhi's presentation in the Lok Sabha, where he allegedly cited the unpublished manuscript as evidence in a matter pertaining to national security. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi described Gandhi's actions as an ''unpardonable crime,'' aimed at manipulating facts to serve political gains, and called for accountability.

In response, senior BJP members, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nishikant Dubey, have pronounced Gandhi's conduct as deceptive, emphasizing the need for an apology. They urged Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla to consider membership cancellation for Gandhi, safeguarding the integrity of parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

 Global
2
Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

 India
3
Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

 India
4
National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026