BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Unpublished Memoir Incident

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has heightened its demands for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to issue an apology, after General Manoj Mukund Naravane, the former Army chief, publicly stated that his memoir titled ''Four Stars of Destiny'' remains unpublished. The clarification was shared on social media, aligning with a statement from Penguin Random House India, which holds exclusive rights to the memoir.

At the heart of the controversy is Gandhi's presentation in the Lok Sabha, where he allegedly cited the unpublished manuscript as evidence in a matter pertaining to national security. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi described Gandhi's actions as an ''unpardonable crime,'' aimed at manipulating facts to serve political gains, and called for accountability.

In response, senior BJP members, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nishikant Dubey, have pronounced Gandhi's conduct as deceptive, emphasizing the need for an apology. They urged Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla to consider membership cancellation for Gandhi, safeguarding the integrity of parliamentary proceedings.

