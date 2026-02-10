Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Telangana Municipal Polls: BJP Cries Foul Play

The BJP has called for a judicial probe into the alleged suicide of E Mahadevappa, a party candidate for the Telangana municipal polls. Allegations have surfaced against the ruling Congress for intimidation and misuse of state machinery, particularly influencing the elections in the chief minister's district.

Updated: 10-02-2026 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has demanded a judicial investigation into the alleged suicide of a party candidate in Telangana's municipal elections. E Mahadevappa, running for councillor in Makthal, was found dead at home, allegedly under pressure to withdraw his candidacy.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused the ruling Congress of intimidation and harassment of BJP candidates, claiming the use of state machinery to threaten opponents. He called for immediate action and an inquiry into these serious claims.

The tension has escalated in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as members debated the alleged electoral misconduct. With municipal polls approaching, the BJP is pressing for answers, accusing Congress of undermining the democratic process through coercive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

