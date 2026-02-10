Controversy Erupts Over Telangana Municipal Polls: BJP Cries Foul Play

The BJP has demanded a judicial investigation into the alleged suicide of a party candidate in Telangana's municipal elections. E Mahadevappa, running for councillor in Makthal, was found dead at home, allegedly under pressure to withdraw his candidacy.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused the ruling Congress of intimidation and harassment of BJP candidates, claiming the use of state machinery to threaten opponents. He called for immediate action and an inquiry into these serious claims.

The tension has escalated in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as members debated the alleged electoral misconduct. With municipal polls approaching, the BJP is pressing for answers, accusing Congress of undermining the democratic process through coercive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)