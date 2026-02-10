Left Menu

Assam Land Grabbing Allegations Stir Political Storm

The Assam Congress has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of allegedly acquiring over 3,900 acres of land across the state. Protests erupted demanding clarity on the land purchase, while Sarma labeled the allegations 'malicious' and filed a defamation case against Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Assam Congress staged widespread protests on Tuesday against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he and his family illegally acquired over 3,900 acres of land. The demonstrations were organized by district Congress committees across the state, raising serious questions about accountability and ethics.

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi announced the party's investigation, which reportedly revealed shocking details of land acquisitions purportedly conducted by the Chief Minister and his family. Protesters are demanding transparency and an official explanation regarding the substantial accumulation of assets by Sarma.

In response, CM Sarma dismissed the allegations as 'malicious' and initiated a Rs 500-crore defamation lawsuit against the Congress leaders. Despite this, political tensions remain high as the state prepares for its upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

