Mamata Banerjee Calls for Peace During Festive Season

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a public appeal for peace and harmony during the state's upcoming festive season, which coincides with potential state elections.

Addressing the media from the state secretariat, Nabanna, Banerjee highlighted several upcoming festivals, including Holi, Eid, Poila Boishakh, Ram Navami, and Annapurna Puja.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining calm and cooperation during this busy period, assuring that the state government will facilitate the smooth conduct of all religious and cultural events, urging public cooperation for maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)