Mamata Banerjee Calls for Peace During Festive Season
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged citizens to maintain peace and harmony during the upcoming festive and election season. Highlighting festivals like Holi, Eid, and Ram Navami, she emphasized the need for calmness and cooperation amidst simultaneous celebrations and state elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a public appeal for peace and harmony during the state's upcoming festive season, which coincides with potential state elections.
Addressing the media from the state secretariat, Nabanna, Banerjee highlighted several upcoming festivals, including Holi, Eid, Poila Boishakh, Ram Navami, and Annapurna Puja.
She emphasized the importance of maintaining calm and cooperation during this busy period, assuring that the state government will facilitate the smooth conduct of all religious and cultural events, urging public cooperation for maintaining law and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICAI Partners with The Art of Living for Holistic Wellbeing
Vatican Bank Partners with Morningstar for Catholic-Aligned Equity Indexes
Vatican and Morningstar Unite for Catholic-Aligned Equity Indexes
Haryana Boosts Incentives for Panchayats Promoting Social Justice and Harmony
Holistic Living Embraced at Earth One with Dr. Mickey Mehta