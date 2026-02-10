Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Calls for Peace During Festive Season

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged citizens to maintain peace and harmony during the upcoming festive and election season. Highlighting festivals like Holi, Eid, and Ram Navami, she emphasized the need for calmness and cooperation amidst simultaneous celebrations and state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:07 IST

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a public appeal for peace and harmony during the state's upcoming festive season, which coincides with potential state elections.

Addressing the media from the state secretariat, Nabanna, Banerjee highlighted several upcoming festivals, including Holi, Eid, Poila Boishakh, Ram Navami, and Annapurna Puja.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining calm and cooperation during this busy period, assuring that the state government will facilitate the smooth conduct of all religious and cultural events, urging public cooperation for maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

