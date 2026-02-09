Left Menu

TMC Push for Parliamentary Fair Play Amidst Suspension Row

Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee announced plans to appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the withdrawal of eight MPs' suspensions, emphasizing the need for Parliament to function properly and allow opposition voices. Banerjee avoided committing to supporting a no-confidence motion against Birla and highlighted the TMC's desire for government accountability.

Updated: 09-02-2026
Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary, announced on Monday that the party intends to address Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the suspension withdrawal of eight opposition MPs, underlining the TMC's commitment to a functioning parliamentary system that accommodates all voices.

In his interaction with reporters at the Parliament complex, Banerjee sidestepped queries about potentially backing a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. He noted the absence of discussions on the subject, focusing instead on an appeal for parliamentary balance.

The TMC criticized the government's alleged intolerance towards being questioned, labeling recent suspensions as efforts to silence the opposition. Banerjee's statements and TMC's criticisms come amid broader political maneuvering, including unresolved questions about consensus on impeachment motions within the opposition ranks.

