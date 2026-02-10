Kesava Vinayakan Returns to RSS Roots

In a notable political shift, Kesava Vinayakan, former general secretary for the BJP in Tamil Nadu, has been relieved of his duties and is set to return to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the organization from which he began his political journey.

Serving the BJP for nearly 11 years, Vinayakan's transition marks a significant move back to the RSS. He is assigned the responsibility of driving 'satbhav', an initiative focused on fostering community goodwill within the ideological framework of the RSS.

In addition to his community roles, Vinayakan will serve as a state executive member within the RSS for northern Tamil Nadu, according to an official statement. This change is part of a broader strategic alignment within the party's state and national policy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)