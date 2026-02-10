Naidu Seeks Urgent Central Support for Andhra Pradesh's Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a strategic visit to New Delhi to expedite key development initiatives. His agenda included discussions with Union ministers on subjects such as the Polavaram irrigation project and pending agricultural funds.

Naidu emphasized the need for immediate central intervention to enhance Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure. He sought financial and policy support for crucial state projects, including the establishment of new railway lines and modern waste management systems under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The chief minister's appeal for central assistance underscored the importance of collaborative governance to facilitate Andhra Pradesh's wider development goals, positioning the state for significant economic progress.