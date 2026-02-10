Left Menu

Naidu Seeks Urgent Central Support for Andhra Pradesh's Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union ministers in New Delhi to expedite the Polavaram irrigation project, secure funding for agriculture, expand railway infrastructure, and promote waste management initiatives. The discussions sought to bolster the state's economic, environmental, and infrastructural development with central support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:16 IST
Naidu Seeks Urgent Central Support for Andhra Pradesh's Development
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a strategic visit to New Delhi to expedite key development initiatives. His agenda included discussions with Union ministers on subjects such as the Polavaram irrigation project and pending agricultural funds.

Naidu emphasized the need for immediate central intervention to enhance Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure. He sought financial and policy support for crucial state projects, including the establishment of new railway lines and modern waste management systems under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The chief minister's appeal for central assistance underscored the importance of collaborative governance to facilitate Andhra Pradesh's wider development goals, positioning the state for significant economic progress.

TRENDING

1
Former HPCC Chief Urges BJP to Advocate for Himachal's Revenue Grant

Former HPCC Chief Urges BJP to Advocate for Himachal's Revenue Grant

 India
2
Venezuela's Amuay Refinery Restarts After Blackout

Venezuela's Amuay Refinery Restarts After Blackout

 Venezuela
3
Panjab University and UK Foundation Unite for Entrepreneurial Excellence

Panjab University and UK Foundation Unite for Entrepreneurial Excellence

 India
4
Commerce Secretary Faces Resignation Calls Over Epstein Links

Commerce Secretary Faces Resignation Calls Over Epstein Links

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026