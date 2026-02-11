Trump Demands U.S. Control Over Gordie Howe Bridge

In a recent conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, President Donald Trump made it clear that he finds it 'unacceptable' for Canada to maintain control over the newly constructed Gordie Howe International Bridge. The bridge connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reported that Trump believes the United States should own at least half of the bridge. He insists on shared authority regarding what crosses the structure.

Earlier, Carney had clarified to Trump that the bridge's ownership is a joint venture between the state of Michigan and the Canadian government, emphasizing a bilateral agreement.

