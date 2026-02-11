Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Chief Minister's Remarks in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

BJP legislators demanded an apology from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his comments, leading to a sit-in during the Assembly session. Attempts at reconciliation stalled as tensions continued, with ongoing protests disrupting discussions over the Union Territory's Budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday as BJP legislators demanded an apology from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his 'unparliamentary remarks' made against them. The demand for a public apology led to a walkout during Question Hour, followed by a sit-in demonstration.

The controversy began after Abdullah made certain comments during a discussion on the Union Territory's Budget, which BJP members found objectionable. They insisted on an apology, but Abdullah refused, expressing willingness to withdraw his words if the disruptions ceased.

Despite repeated appeals from Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to continue proceedings, opposition from both sides led to chaos in the Assembly. Efforts to expunge unparliamentary language from records were opposed, further delaying discussions and escalating tensions in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

