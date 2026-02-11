Left Menu

Political Storm: Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Security Remarks

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi for using national security as a political tool during a row over General Naravane's memoir. Rijiju urged Gandhi to mature in his political approach, while Congress supports Gandhi's Lok Sabha assertions. Publisher disputes availability of Naravane's memoir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:36 IST
Political Storm: Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Security Remarks
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange amidst a political storm, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sharply criticized Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Rijiju accused Gandhi of exploiting national security concerns as leverage for political gain in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding former Army Chief General MM Naravane's memoir.

Outside Parliament, Rijiju stressed that national security should not be trivialized as a political weapon. He questioned the logic driving Gandhi's actions and called on Congress leadership to guide Gandhi towards more mature parliamentary conduct. Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal defended Gandhi's comments in the Lok Sabha, affirming their accuracy and resolve.

Controversy heightened as Gandhi referred to Naravane's memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny', in discussions concerning India-China tensions. While Gandhi claimed the memoir was publicly accessible, Penguin Random House contradicted by stating it is not published yet. General Naravane corroborated the publisher's position, noting that the book remains unavailable for purchase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blazing Inference: Waste Cloth Godown Inferno Prompting Precautionary Evacuations

Blazing Inference: Waste Cloth Godown Inferno Prompting Precautionary Evacua...

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious 10th Budget with Record Allocations

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious 10th Budget with Record Allocations

 India
3
Abhishek Sharma's Health Scare: A Bigger Threat to India Than Namibia

Abhishek Sharma's Health Scare: A Bigger Threat to India Than Namibia

 India
4
Fractal Analytics IPO Achieves Full Subscription Amidst Strong Demand

Fractal Analytics IPO Achieves Full Subscription Amidst Strong Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026