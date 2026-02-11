Political Storm: Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Security Remarks

In a fiery exchange amidst a political storm, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sharply criticized Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Rijiju accused Gandhi of exploiting national security concerns as leverage for political gain in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding former Army Chief General MM Naravane's memoir.

Outside Parliament, Rijiju stressed that national security should not be trivialized as a political weapon. He questioned the logic driving Gandhi's actions and called on Congress leadership to guide Gandhi towards more mature parliamentary conduct. Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal defended Gandhi's comments in the Lok Sabha, affirming their accuracy and resolve.

Controversy heightened as Gandhi referred to Naravane's memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny', in discussions concerning India-China tensions. While Gandhi claimed the memoir was publicly accessible, Penguin Random House contradicted by stating it is not published yet. General Naravane corroborated the publisher's position, noting that the book remains unavailable for purchase.

(With inputs from agencies.)