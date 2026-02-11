Political Storm: Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Security Remarks
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi for using national security as a political tool during a row over General Naravane's memoir. Rijiju urged Gandhi to mature in his political approach, while Congress supports Gandhi's Lok Sabha assertions. Publisher disputes availability of Naravane's memoir.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery exchange amidst a political storm, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sharply criticized Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Rijiju accused Gandhi of exploiting national security concerns as leverage for political gain in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding former Army Chief General MM Naravane's memoir.
Outside Parliament, Rijiju stressed that national security should not be trivialized as a political weapon. He questioned the logic driving Gandhi's actions and called on Congress leadership to guide Gandhi towards more mature parliamentary conduct. Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal defended Gandhi's comments in the Lok Sabha, affirming their accuracy and resolve.
Controversy heightened as Gandhi referred to Naravane's memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny', in discussions concerning India-China tensions. While Gandhi claimed the memoir was publicly accessible, Penguin Random House contradicted by stating it is not published yet. General Naravane corroborated the publisher's position, noting that the book remains unavailable for purchase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Geopolitical and Economic Shifts in Lok Sabha Address
We are moving from a world of stability to a world of instability: LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Controversial Motion: Opposition Moves to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker
Hong Kong's First National Security Case Under Article 23 Sparks Global Outcry
Hong Kong Court Convicts Activist's Father in National Security Case