National Rally Faces Skepticism from France's Business Elite as Elections Loom

France's National Rally struggles to appeal to the business community despite its increased political influence. Business leaders express concerns about the party's ambiguous economic policies and shifting positions on key issues. The party's goal to prioritize French citizens in economic policies faces scrutiny from the conservative voters they aim to court.

France's National Rally, once regarded as a radical outlier, faces resistance from the country's economic elite as it eyes a significant role in the upcoming elections. The party's ambiguous economic positions and lack of clear policies have raised concerns among business leaders who are vital for national economic success.

Party leaders Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen, although popular among the general populace, struggle to win over CEOs, business group heads, and lawmakers. This reluctance is tied to the party's evolving stances on issues like taxes, pensions, and corporate governance, causing uncertainty among potential economic partners.

As the election approaches, the National Rally must address these concerns to solidify its position as a credible governing force while rivals like the Republicans are ready to capitalize on the RN's economic policy inconsistencies to woo conservative voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

