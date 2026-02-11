National Rally Faces Skepticism from France's Business Elite as Elections Loom

France's National Rally, once regarded as a radical outlier, faces resistance from the country's economic elite as it eyes a significant role in the upcoming elections. The party's ambiguous economic positions and lack of clear policies have raised concerns among business leaders who are vital for national economic success.

Party leaders Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen, although popular among the general populace, struggle to win over CEOs, business group heads, and lawmakers. This reluctance is tied to the party's evolving stances on issues like taxes, pensions, and corporate governance, causing uncertainty among potential economic partners.

As the election approaches, the National Rally must address these concerns to solidify its position as a credible governing force while rivals like the Republicans are ready to capitalize on the RN's economic policy inconsistencies to woo conservative voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)