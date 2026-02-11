Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Thackeray vs Modi - Fear or Respect?

Raj Thackeray claims that notable figures attend RSS events out of fear of Modi, prompting a rebuttal from Bhagat Singh Koshyari who suggests that Thackeray himself fears Modi. Bollywood personalities and government officials were present at the event, which included discussions on state and language dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:38 IST
Clash of Titans: Thackeray vs Modi - Fear or Respect?
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Raj Thackeray claimed that notable figures attended an RSS event due to fear of the Modi government, former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari countered that the MNS chief is the one who fears Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prominent Bollywood personalities such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar, along with serving IAS officers, attended a session with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Koshyari, commenting from Nashik, stated that unlike Thackeray's claims, attendees were not motivated by fear. He urged Thackeray not to fear Modi but to move closer to him. Bhagwat addressed a language-focused discussion, which Thackeray criticized as a mischaracterization of state pride.

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat: Affordable High-Speed Rail Revolution in India

Vande Bharat: Affordable High-Speed Rail Revolution in India

 India
2
Tottenham Hotspur Terminates Thomas Frank Amid Poor Results

Tottenham Hotspur Terminates Thomas Frank Amid Poor Results

 Global
3
Controversial Voter Roll Revision Sparks Debate in Assam

Controversial Voter Roll Revision Sparks Debate in Assam

 India
4
EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026