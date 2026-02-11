Clash of Titans: Thackeray vs Modi - Fear or Respect?

A day after Raj Thackeray claimed that notable figures attended an RSS event due to fear of the Modi government, former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari countered that the MNS chief is the one who fears Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prominent Bollywood personalities such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar, along with serving IAS officers, attended a session with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Koshyari, commenting from Nashik, stated that unlike Thackeray's claims, attendees were not motivated by fear. He urged Thackeray not to fear Modi but to move closer to him. Bhagwat addressed a language-focused discussion, which Thackeray criticized as a mischaracterization of state pride.