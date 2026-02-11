Left Menu

DMK and Congress: Alliance Negotiations Amid Speculation

Senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan dismissed reports of undue pressure from Congress regarding the 2026 Assembly polls. Seat-sharing talks will begin on February 22, despite rumors of a rift over Congress' demand for more seats. Elangovan clarified that these claims might be speculative and unsubstantiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:11 IST
DMK and Congress: Alliance Negotiations Amid Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political scene in Tamil Nadu is brimming with speculation as senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan quashes rumors of Congress exerting undue pressure ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Despite media reports suggesting tension, Elangovan emphasized that talks with alliance partners would initiate on February 22.

The rumors stem from alleged demands by Congress for a greater share of power and a substantial increase in assembly seats from previous elections. However, Elangovan was quick to negate these claims, suggesting that no pressure was being applied by Congress leadership.

The DMK, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, appears poised to maintain its 2021 stance, focusing on sustaining the alliance amid external speculations. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's call for proactive negotiation remains, having already established a negotiation panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

 India
2
Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

 Global
3
Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

 United Arab Emirates
4
Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026