DMK and Congress: Alliance Negotiations Amid Speculation

The political scene in Tamil Nadu is brimming with speculation as senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan quashes rumors of Congress exerting undue pressure ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Despite media reports suggesting tension, Elangovan emphasized that talks with alliance partners would initiate on February 22.

The rumors stem from alleged demands by Congress for a greater share of power and a substantial increase in assembly seats from previous elections. However, Elangovan was quick to negate these claims, suggesting that no pressure was being applied by Congress leadership.

The DMK, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, appears poised to maintain its 2021 stance, focusing on sustaining the alliance amid external speculations. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's call for proactive negotiation remains, having already established a negotiation panel.

