Stalin Affirms Alliance Strength: No Shared Governance with Congress
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin emphasized alliance unity without power-sharing with Congress at the India Today Conclave. He ruled out shared governance, maintaining strong ties with Congress while criticizing BJP. Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu's economic progress and criticized the Union Government for neglecting the state.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reinforced the guidelines for the DMK's political alliance, emphasizing a unified but non-power-sharing arrangement with the Congress, as the state approaches upcoming elections. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Stalin clearly ruled out any shared governance model with allies, including Congress.
Stalin dismissed calls from within the Congress for ministerial positions in the DMK-led government, labeling such demands as counterproductive for Tamil Nadu. Despite media reports suggesting tension, he assured that the Congress will remain a key ally. Stalin highlighted his strong rapport with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing its importance for the coalition's stability.
Further elaborating on Tamil Nadu's achievements, Stalin noted the state's award-winning development schemes and criticized the Union Government's neglect in providing necessary funds and support. He targeted the BJP's governance style, stating that Tamil Nadu will ensure it gets its rightful share of resources and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
You have sold India; are you not ashamed of selling India: Rahul Gandhi slams govt over India-US interim trade deal.
INDIA bloc govt would have told Trump 'we will protect our farmers': Rahul Gandhi.
We would have told Trump 'our energy security is our energy security and we are going to protect it': Rahul Gandhi.
Congress Leader Criticizes Jaishankar over US-Indo Tariff Claims
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Geopolitical and Economic Shifts in Lok Sabha Address