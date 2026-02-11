Stalin Affirms Alliance Strength: No Shared Governance with Congress

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reinforced the guidelines for the DMK's political alliance, emphasizing a unified but non-power-sharing arrangement with the Congress, as the state approaches upcoming elections. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Stalin clearly ruled out any shared governance model with allies, including Congress.

Stalin dismissed calls from within the Congress for ministerial positions in the DMK-led government, labeling such demands as counterproductive for Tamil Nadu. Despite media reports suggesting tension, he assured that the Congress will remain a key ally. Stalin highlighted his strong rapport with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing its importance for the coalition's stability.

Further elaborating on Tamil Nadu's achievements, Stalin noted the state's award-winning development schemes and criticized the Union Government's neglect in providing necessary funds and support. He targeted the BJP's governance style, stating that Tamil Nadu will ensure it gets its rightful share of resources and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)