Amid Controversy, Humayun Kabir Launches Mosque Construction in West Bengal
Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir has initiated the construction of a mosque in West Bengal, modeled after Ayodhya's Babri Masjid. Despite resistance, the project aims to finish in two years at a cost of Rs 50-55 crore. Kabir, having launched Janata Unnayan Party, is also adjusting political rallies amid exams.
Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir commenced the construction of a much-anticipated mosque on Wednesday in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The mosque, inspired by Ayodhya's Babri Masjid, marks a significant move by Kabir, who has launched his own political party, Janata Unnayan Party (JUP).
Undeterred by opposition, Kabir has set a completion deadline of two years with the project expected to cost around Rs 50-55 crore. With hundreds of residents in attendance, the foundation brick was laid at a spirited ceremony. Kabir addressed critics, emphasizing religious freedom and devotion as motives behind his endeavors.
In light of ongoing board exams, Kabir postponed the 'Babri Yatra,' opting instead for a shorter march with 50,000 supporters. Political rivalries continue to unfold with Kabir promising to challenge TMC and BJP in coming elections, while BJP leaders criticize the mosque project as a communal vote-seeking ploy.
