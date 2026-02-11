Amid Controversy, Humayun Kabir Launches Mosque Construction in West Bengal

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir commenced the construction of a much-anticipated mosque on Wednesday in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The mosque, inspired by Ayodhya's Babri Masjid, marks a significant move by Kabir, who has launched his own political party, Janata Unnayan Party (JUP).

Undeterred by opposition, Kabir has set a completion deadline of two years with the project expected to cost around Rs 50-55 crore. With hundreds of residents in attendance, the foundation brick was laid at a spirited ceremony. Kabir addressed critics, emphasizing religious freedom and devotion as motives behind his endeavors.

In light of ongoing board exams, Kabir postponed the 'Babri Yatra,' opting instead for a shorter march with 50,000 supporters. Political rivalries continue to unfold with Kabir promising to challenge TMC and BJP in coming elections, while BJP leaders criticize the mosque project as a communal vote-seeking ploy.

