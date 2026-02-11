Left Menu

Amid Controversy, Humayun Kabir Launches Mosque Construction in West Bengal

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir has initiated the construction of a mosque in West Bengal, modeled after Ayodhya's Babri Masjid. Despite resistance, the project aims to finish in two years at a cost of Rs 50-55 crore. Kabir, having launched Janata Unnayan Party, is also adjusting political rallies amid exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rejinagar | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:14 IST
Amid Controversy, Humayun Kabir Launches Mosque Construction in West Bengal
Mosque
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir commenced the construction of a much-anticipated mosque on Wednesday in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The mosque, inspired by Ayodhya's Babri Masjid, marks a significant move by Kabir, who has launched his own political party, Janata Unnayan Party (JUP).

Undeterred by opposition, Kabir has set a completion deadline of two years with the project expected to cost around Rs 50-55 crore. With hundreds of residents in attendance, the foundation brick was laid at a spirited ceremony. Kabir addressed critics, emphasizing religious freedom and devotion as motives behind his endeavors.

In light of ongoing board exams, Kabir postponed the 'Babri Yatra,' opting instead for a shorter march with 50,000 supporters. Political rivalries continue to unfold with Kabir promising to challenge TMC and BJP in coming elections, while BJP leaders criticize the mosque project as a communal vote-seeking ploy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Sea: Uncovering the Truth Behind Chios Migrant Collision

Tragedy at Sea: Uncovering the Truth Behind Chios Migrant Collision

 Global
2
Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount

Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount

 Poland
3
Krishival Foods Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q3 FY26

Krishival Foods Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q3 FY26

 India
4
South Africa Triumphs in Thrilling Super Over Drama against Afghanistan

South Africa Triumphs in Thrilling Super Over Drama against Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026