Criticism and Allegations: Union Minister Targets TMC's Governance in West Bengal

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav launched a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, criticizing it for poor governance and alleged corruption across various central schemes. Speaking at a press conference alongside Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, he described the state's vote-on-account as a 'farewell document'.

Yadav accused the TMC of failing to hold Disha meetings and improperly implementing schemes like PM-Kisan. He highlighted low fund allocations for science education compared to madrasas, and poor financial management in north Bengal, pointing out the excessive borrowing by the state government to cover expenses.

Despite West Bengal's industrial potential, Yadav claimed the state failed to establish a development roadmap. He praised the Union Budget for fostering inclusive growth through infrastructure upgrades and support for small businesses, while also touting advancements in jute technology and new initiatives for women and entrepreneurs.