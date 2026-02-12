Left Menu

Bulgaria appoints caretaker government until elections

Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova moved Thursday to quell the countrys chronic political instability by appointing a senior central bank official as interim prime minister until national elections in April. Andrey Gyurov, deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, will lead a caretaker government whose main task will be to organize a free and fair vote in a country that is holding its eighth election in five years.

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:54 IST
Bulgaria appoints caretaker government until elections
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova moved Thursday to quell the country's chronic political instability by appointing a senior central bank official as interim prime minister until national elections in April. Andrey Gyurov, deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, will lead a caretaker government whose main task will be to organize a free and fair vote in a country that is holding its eighth election in five years. The political uncertainty that has plagued the EU and NATO member state during this period has eroded public trust in institutions, created an opening for populist and nationalist groups, and paved the way for Russian hybrid influence. President Yotova, who announced the appointment, said that she expects Gyurov to propose the members of his cabinet within seven days. She would then have to approve the proposal and set the election date, which she had previously indicated would be April 19. Gyurov, 50, holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Truman State University in Missouri and a Ph.D. from the University of Vienna in Austria. Having held senior positions in academia and European financial institutions, he was appointed deputy governor of the central bank in Sofia in 2023. Before that he was also a lawmaker and floor leader of the reformist ''We Continue the Change'' group in parliament. Nationwide protests erupted at the end of 2025, sparked by public anger over corruption, injustice, and perceived oligarchic influence, forcing the resignation of the governing coalition led by the centre-right GERB party. Several subsequent attempts to form a new government within the current fragmented parliament have failed. According to Mario Bikarski, senior Eastern and Central Europe analyst at the risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, Gyurov's appointment suggests that the president sought a figure who is not affiliated with GERB or DPS - the two main parties targeted by the street protests in December. ''The appointment will empower the opposition ahead of the upcoming snap election and will also dispel doubts about the policy priorities of the presidency,'' Bikarski added in emailed comments. Bulgaria joined the zone of countries using the euro currency at the beginning of this year. Picking a central bank representative as premier suggests macroeconomic stability has been sought amid the ongoing single currency adoption, Bikarski said. However, he argued that the upcoming election is unlikely to resolve the prolonged political crisis. ''The election will likely produce three roughly equally sized blocs in parliament, with smaller parties at risk of falling below the parliamentary threshold (of 4 per cent of the vote). Electoral consolidation is unlikely to restore stability, however, as all three political blocs will struggle to wrangle a majority,'' he added.(AP) RD RD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NGT notice to Centre, others over unbarricaded 80-ft deep pit in central Delhi

NGT notice to Centre, others over unbarricaded 80-ft deep pit in central Del...

 India
2
Our goal was always to compete at the top competition: Italy stand-in skipper Harry Manenti

Our goal was always to compete at the top competition: Italy stand-in skippe...

 India
3
Yuge Yugeen museum project's budget, timeline currently being determined: Govt to RS

Yuge Yugeen museum project's budget, timeline currently being determined: Go...

 India
4
Namibia opt to bowl against India in T20 World Cup

Namibia opt to bowl against India in T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026